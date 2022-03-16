War in Ukraine impacting global wheat exports

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The conflict in Ukraine and Eastern Europe is impacting agriculture and prices for commodities. Russia is the second largest wheat exporter in the world with Ukraine also in the top five.

Wheat prices have been climbing as the war in Ukraine rages on and the conflict threatens the global wheat supply.

“We’re not out of grain but we just can’t ship it out of that region with a conflict going on and so that’s driving higher prices globally,” said Mark Welch,Ph.D., a Texas A&M Agriculture Economics Professor and Grain Marketing Economist.

“These higher grain prices will find their way into whoever is using these products for food, whether it’s food for feed or fuel or whatever that manufacturing and production process might be,” said Welch.

Texas farmers already have their wheat in the ground. Experts say they could take advantage of the higher prices but there are still challenges including a dry winter across the state and hoping that rains come in a timely manner before harvest. But in war torn Ukraine, their planting season is in peril.

“Ukraine is poised to be planting their crop right now... What will their production look like this year and how much of that that will they be able to export for what they do grow,” said Andrew Dusek, Southwest Agribusiness Consulting Marketing Consultant.

The United States is the fourth largest exporter of wheat in the world. Ukraine is fifth and they dropped output to fall behind the U.S. in the last two months, according to analysts. Ukraine was previous projected at 24 mmt (million metric tons) but is now at 20 mmt. The U.S. is currently projected at 21.77 mmt of wheat.

