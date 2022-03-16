Advertisement

Williams comments on NCAA omission Texas A&M’s 74-62 NIT victory

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It defies logic that we are not in the NCAA Tournament,” said Texas A&M Men’s Head Basketball Coach Buzz Williams as he finally spoke publically about the Aggies omission in the 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Williams and his team had scheduled a media availability on Sunday night following the team’s arrival back from Tampa where they finished second in the SEC Tournament, but it was canceled following the NCAA Committee’s decision to not include the Aggies in this year’s tournament as an ‘At Large’ team.

Williams opened his post game press conference following the team’s 12 point win over Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT by reading a prepared statement that took over 7 minutes.

The third year Texas A&M Head Coach did not ‘fly off the handle’ about the decision, but used facts and analyis to back his claim that the Aggies should have been among this year’s field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash near OSR
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; some Hwy 6 lanes reopening near OSR
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase
Bryan police are investigating shots being fired in a neighborhood Monday night. It happened...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy was working near Legacy Lane and...
Construction crew hits natural gas line in College Station
All four suspects were arrested and charged with Theft $2,500-$30,000, Organized Criminal...
Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Oregon NIT
Aggies moving on to face Oregon in NIT
Buzz Williams on NCAA Omission
Buzz Williams on NCAA omission
According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills and pass rusher Von Miller have agreed to a...
Aggie Von Miller signs with Buffalo Bills
Aggies and Ducks Set for 11 a.m. Tip on Saturday