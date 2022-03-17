Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Golf Looks to Ride Momentum into MountainView Collegiate

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. – Following a record-setting weekend, the No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to participate in the MountainView Collegiate at the par-72, 6,352-yard MountainView Golf Club March 18-20.

“We finished very strong last weekend and we are hoping to bring that momentum into Tucson,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The team is playing some great golf and we have had a great week in Arizona. I am excited to see how we respond and play against one of the best fields we have competed in all year. We are capable of playing with anyone in the country and it should be a great weekend.”

The Tournament

The three-day tournament is set to begin on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Live stats for the event can be found here. The Maroon & White is bringing a lineup of Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter for the second-consecutive week. Brooke Tyree is joining the field as an individual.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M surged to a runner-up finish at the 2022 Clover Cup (March 11-13) after posting the lowest round in program history (-14) in the final round. Fernández García-Poggio tied a school record at 8-under in round three to help boost the Aggies to their second runner-up placing this season. Jennie Park had a career outing, finishing in second and posting a 54-hole career-low 8-under 211. The Carrollton, Texas, native has strung together six-consecutive rounds under par.

The Field

Joining A&M are No. 15 Arkansas, No. 6 Florida, Houston, No. 35 Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, No. 50 Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 8 San Jose State, Southern Miss, No. 29 TCU, No. 23 Texas Tech, Tulsa and No. 46 UNLV.

