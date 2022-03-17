Advertisement

A&M begins competition at NCAA Championships

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia -- The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began competition at NCAA Championships Wednesday evening at the McAuley Aquatic Center, with all six swimmers in action between both relay events on day one. The 200 medley relay team of Kaitlyn Owens, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek began the meet clocking a season-best time of 1:36.70 to place 21st

. The 800 free relay capped off the first day of competition as Stepanek and Kennett were joined by newcomers Jordan Buechler and Aviv Barzelay, posting a time of 7:08.13, but the team was eventually disqualified after an early takeoff.                                                                                                                                             A&M will return to action on day two in the 200 free relay, while three Aggies will be competing on the 1-meter. The complete schedule, along with links to results and to watch live are below. Follow [twitter.com/aggieswimdive]@aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet. Complete ScheduleThursday, March 17 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch LivePrelims – 9 a.m. CTFinals – 5 p.m. CT – 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 1-Meter, 200 Free Relay Friday, March 18Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch LivePrelims – 9 a.m. CTFinals – 5 p.m. CT – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley RelaySaturday, March 19Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch LivePrelims – 9 a.m. CTFinals – 5 p.m. CT – 1,650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

