Advertisement

Bennett named SEC Golfer of the Week

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.

Bennett claimed his fourth-career individual title as he won the 37th annual Louisiana Classics by six strokes at 18-under (66-66-66—198), the second-lowest score in relation to par in school history. He broke the tournament record for lowest score by five strokes.

The Madisonville, Texas, native helped Texas A&M to its second team title this season as the Aggies shot a school-record 47-under. A&M bested No. 25 LSU by 12 strokes en route to the victory.

On the season, Bennett leads the SEC in stroke average at 68.53, which is on pace to break Chandler Phillips’ school-record average of 70.18.

The Aggies return to the course March 28-29 at the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Florida.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash near OSR
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; some Hwy 6 lanes reopening near OSR
Jarvis Martin, 35
College Station police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child for months
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase
A man and woman were found dead in a College Station motel on November 22, 2021.
New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel
Few details are available but police said the road is closed.
One person shot on West 17th Street, Bryan police investigating shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M to Host No. 5 Florida in SEC Home Opener
Distin, Miller Named USTFCCCA Regional Athletes of the Year
Aggie Women’s Golf Looks to Ride Momentum into MountainView Collegiate
No. 12 Women’s Tennis Continues SEC Play Against Vanderbilt