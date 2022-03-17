Bennett named SEC Golfer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.

Bennett claimed his fourth-career individual title as he won the 37th annual Louisiana Classics by six strokes at 18-under (66-66-66—198), the second-lowest score in relation to par in school history. He broke the tournament record for lowest score by five strokes.

The Madisonville, Texas, native helped Texas A&M to its second team title this season as the Aggies shot a school-record 47-under. A&M bested No. 25 LSU by 12 strokes en route to the victory.

On the season, Bennett leads the SEC in stroke average at 68.53, which is on pace to break Chandler Phillips’ school-record average of 70.18.

The Aggies return to the course March 28-29 at the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Florida.

