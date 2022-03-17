Brazos County public jail, court records back online after software vulnerability

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County says no public records were exposed after being forced to pull one of its websites offline earlier this month.

A record aggregation service in Canada found “an undisclosed vulnerability in the Justice Web software and exposed a quarter million nonpublic records belonging to the State Bar of California,” according to the county’s press release.

Brazos County officials pulled down the records as a precautionary measure because they used the same software.

The Brazos County Information Technology Department recently applied an update provided by Tyler Technologies that corrected the vulnerability.

