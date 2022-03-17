Advertisement

Brazos County public jail, court records back online after software vulnerability

The county says no local records were exposed
Judge Steve Smith says the county courts are covered by an order issued by the Supreme Court of...
Judge Steve Smith says the county courts are covered by an order issued by the Supreme Court of Texas that will remain in effect until at least April 1.(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County says no public records were exposed after being forced to pull one of its websites offline earlier this month.

A record aggregation service in Canada found “an undisclosed vulnerability in the Justice Web software and exposed a quarter million nonpublic records belonging to the State Bar of California,” according to the county’s press release.

Brazos County officials pulled down the records as a precautionary measure because they used the same software.

The Brazos County Information Technology Department recently applied an update provided by Tyler Technologies that corrected the vulnerability.

