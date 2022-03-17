Bryan police investigate three shootings over 11 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have investigated three different shootings that occurred over the past 11 days.

The most recent of these incidents happened Wednesday afternoon, while the first of these shootings occurred just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The March 5 shooting occurred near the 5800 block of East Highway 21 near Marino Road. A 20-year-old Brenham man was shot and killed. Police say it does not appear to be a random shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Just before 2:00 am, patrol officers working near the 5800 block of East State Highway 21 heard multiple gunshots. Officers located one person with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures on the subject but they were ultimately pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/Da0gcxhK2H — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 5, 2022

The second happened Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Jordan Loop, just off Leonard Road. Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 7 p.m. Officers say no one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation.

Officers are investigating shots being fired in the 1100 block of Jordan Loop. No reports of injuries at this time. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/8b1qyaPcdI — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 16, 2022

Wednesday’s shooting took place in the 1100 block of West 17th Street, northwest of Downtown Bryan. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Police say one person was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries. They said this shooting also did not appear to be random or connected to the shots fired call from last night.

One person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This does not appear to be a random shooting incident. This shooting also does not appear to be connected to the shots fired call last night (3/16). — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 16, 2022

Bryan police tell KBTX no arrests have been made in any of these shootings. They also say there’s no indication at this time any of them are tied to gang activity.

