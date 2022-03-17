Advertisement

Bryan police investigate three shootings over 11 days

Officers say there’s no indication at this time any of them are connected
By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have investigated three different shootings that occurred over the past 11 days.

The most recent of these incidents happened Wednesday afternoon, while the first of these shootings occurred just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The March 5 shooting occurred near the 5800 block of East Highway 21 near Marino Road. A 20-year-old Brenham man was shot and killed. Police say it does not appear to be a random shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The second happened Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Jordan Loop, just off Leonard Road. Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 7 p.m. Officers say no one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday’s shooting took place in the 1100 block of West 17th Street, northwest of Downtown Bryan. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Police say one person was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries. They said this shooting also did not appear to be random or connected to the shots fired call from last night.

Bryan police tell KBTX no arrests have been made in any of these shootings. They also say there’s no indication at this time any of them are tied to gang activity.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash near OSR
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; some Hwy 6 lanes reopening near OSR
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase
Bryan police are investigating shots being fired in a neighborhood Monday night. It happened...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Jarvis Martin, 35
College Station police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child for months
A construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy was working near Legacy Lane and...
Construction crew hits natural gas line in College Station

Latest News

Clouds are quick to return Thursday. Spotty showers will be possible at times by late afternoon.
St. Patrick’s Day weather in the Brazos Valley: present and past
Bryan police investigate three shootings over 11 days
Bryan police investigate three shootings over 11 days
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/16
focus at four
How Health for All is helping people struggling to make ends meet get health care