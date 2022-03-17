Bush visits combat delevopment complex at RELLIS campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - George W. Bush visited College Station on Wednesday and toured the George H. W. Bush Combat Development Complex on the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus.

Bush was given a tour and presentation by leaders BCDC Executive Director Ross Guieb, Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, University President Katherine Banks and College of Engineering Dean John Hurtado.

“We invited him in, and Colonel Guieb gave President Bush an overview of the research and testing that we aim to do at the complex. Primarily our thrust right now are in the area of hypersonic systems, directed energy systems and autonomy and wireless communications. So, we gave him an overview of those areas,” Hurtado said.

He said the military presence among students at Texas A&M is unique and beneficial for these types of programs. Coming from an engineering stance, students are given unique opportunities through the school.

“National security defense is important to this country, and when you think about the size and scope complexity of what we’re able to do here at Texas A&M university and in the College of Engineering with nearly 23,000 students I think the culture of national security that exists in this campus and community, I think that we are in a fantastic position to contribute to this country and we’re able to do it with our students as they finish their bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, PHD’s,” Hurtado said. “It’s important to let students know that they can contribute to national security defense even without wearing a uniform.”

Hurtado said Bush was engaged and inquisitive during the tour.

“He wanted to know the bottom line, how was Texas A&M helping, how are our students engaged. He really was such a great individual to speak with, it was a great visit,” he said. “This was the first time I was able to meet President Bush. We’d had other distinguished visitors in our complex, but I don’t think anything tops him.”

According to a press release from the University System, Bush asked a number of questions aimed at ensuring that the BCDC is well-protected from cyberattacks and that all branches of the military will benefit from the unique combination of facilities.

George and Barbara Bush Foundation Board President, Hap Ellis and CEO, Max Angerholzer, were also in attendance.

