College Station brothers provide fun, safe shooting game for kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While a dangerous social media trend makes it’s way across the nation, two local brothers are providing the community with a safe way to have fun.

With the support of their family, Zach and Wyatt Beavers created “Gellyball of BCS.”

The brothers have combined their almost 10 years of experience with paintball and airsoft to create a new “low-impact” version. With an instant interest in Gellyball from the two brothers, they made the business almost a week into finding out about it.

“Both me and [Wyatt] have plenty of years playing paintball and airsoft and we just found this to be a more cheaper and more safer option,” said Zach.

The company is completely mobile and is able to come set up in your own yard for parties, celebrations or just for fun. The water-based ammo leaves no stains and is biodegradable.

“The ammo is all 99.6% water. It’s all biodegradable, it dissolves on impact and it hurts a lot less,” said Zach.

Police in Florida and Georgia are reporting a new dangerous social media trend that has already injured several people. The Fernandina Beach Police Department, north of Jacksonville, Florida, reports this latest trend, called the “Orbeez challenge,” encourages teens to conduct drive-by shootings with a gel blaster or Orbeez gun.

“I have heard of it, but it just kind of makes you cringe after a little bit, obviously they aren’t doing it safely... we are 100% safe here,” Zach said. He also mentioned that what they do is safe for kids as young as 7 years old.

Recently, there has been a string of similar shootings giving the water-based ammo a bad reputation. While there has not been an “Orbeez Challenge” incident locally, last week, 13 teenagers were arrested in Bryan for a drive-by paintball gun shooting of an unintended target.

“They are water absorbent polymers in their normal state when they are dry they are very hard little balls...We have seen children use those polymer balls in toy guns as projectiles.. they can cause injuries, lacerations, damage to skin, bruising, swelling and that’s what we want to try and avoid,” said Sergeant Broddrick Bailey of the Bryan Police Department.

The Beavers brothers say safety is of utmost importance to them and they take precautions.

“Obviously have full face protection and even for the spectators that are watching eye glasses for them to use that construction sites use for their workers,” said Zach.

You can check out how to book “Gellyball of BCS” and learn more about their rates on their website.

