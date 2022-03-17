Distin, Miller Named USTFCCCA Regional Athletes of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field sophomores Lamara Distin and Brandon Miller were named United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association South Central Regional Athletes of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.

Distin won the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year, while Miller won the Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.

The Aggie duo recently won NCAA national championships in their respective individual events. Distin claimed the high jump title (6-3.5/1.92m), and Miller became the first Aggie in school history to win the indoor 800m title (1:47.19). Miller also won gold as a member of the 4x400m relay at 3:04.16, where he split 45.45 on the third leg.

Prior to the national competition, the pair claimed Southeastern Conference titles. Distin won the high jump at a clearance of 6-3.25/1.91m, while Miller defended his 800m title at 1:45.24. Most notably, Miller’s time broke the American collegiate and Texas A&M record previously held by Devin Dixon (1:45.27).

Distin’s season highlights include winning six of the seven high jump competitions entered, as well as clearing 6-0/1.83m and higher in those meets. She finished the season on a high note, clearing 6-3/1.90m and higher in the last three meets. The Hanover, Jamaica, native first broke a 46-year old Jamaican national record (6-3.5/1.93m) at the Don Kirby Open on Feb. 11, and matched that height to claim her first career national title on March 12.

Miller dominated distances from the 600m to 800m, as well as contributing to the 4x400m relay. Along with his 800m American collegiate record (1:45.24), Miller ranks as the third-fastest collegian and the fourth-fastest American all-time. The St. Louis, Missouri, native, went undefeated in individual races at 5-0 after opening the season at the Wooo Pig Classic 600m with an under-20 world all-time best run of 1:15.49.

The accolades mark the first career regional awards for Distin and Miller.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.