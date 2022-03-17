Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash near OSR
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; some Hwy 6 lanes reopening near OSR
Jarvis Martin, 35
College Station police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child for months
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase
Few details are available but police said the road is closed.
One person shot on West 17th Street, Bryan police investigating shooting
J.J. Ramirez, a former gang member and founder of S.O.S. Ministries, says the landscape for...
Former gang member describes changing landscape of gang activity

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize
FILE - Britain's Princess Diana and her Private Secretary, Patrick Jephson, at Heathrow Airport...
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
LIVE: Biden remarks at Friends of Ireland Luncheon
Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM.
Amazon closes $8.5B deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM