From the Ground Up: Sorghum soars in harsher Texas environments

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you see a field of corn or other grains while you’re driving on the highway, chances are you aren’t going to eat it, but rather an animal will eat it, then you eat that animal. But there’s growing interest in using certain grains for more than animal feed, and one crop has made quite the home here in Texas.

“Where corn doesn’t grow, is typically where you find sorghum growing,” says Bill Rooney with the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Texas A&M.

Rooney says we’re just getting started with sorghum’s potential. And, it can be easier and cheaper to grow in some environments than corn.

“[Sorghum] still maintains that niche in these areas where it’s just risky to grown corn. Areas that have annual rainfall less than 25 inches, are the areas where sorghum starts to be predominate over corn.”

In other words, in a lot of Texas, almost half by area. The pest and drought resistant crop could prove useful in the future, beyond just feeding animals.

“Different chemical profile than normal, and that profile makes it easier to process,” says Rooney. “When we say process that means digest, by an animal, by an ethanol plant, by a distillery, by anyone that wants to break that starch down.”

So, from alcohol, to gluten-free food, the possibilities could be endless. but the fuel potential is growing, too.

“Interest in bio-energy is very much tied to energy prices and demand, and even more recently, national security, and even more recently, what’s getting more strong push is climate change,” Rooney says.

“[The question is] can you make a carbon molecule from biomass, or biomass crops, or trees that is more like gasoline that you could put in your car and recoup that energy value.”

And in a harsh Texas landscape that is already the number 2 producer of sorghum in the nation, we may just be getting started.

