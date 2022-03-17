Advertisement

Increasing likelihood of severe weather early next week

All types of severe weather will be possible Monday into Tuesday
Widespread storms, some severe, are looking more likely early next week. Overall timing needs...
Widespread storms, some severe, are looking more likely early next week. Overall timing needs to be ironed out, but we're focused on Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s early yet, but confidence is growing that we will not only see widespread storms, but a few severe storms either Monday or early Tuesday.

Another spring storm system will pull together all the right ingredients for storms across a large majority of the state of Texas early next week. Similar to these past couple lows, but likely with more upper level support to spark up and sustain strong storms.

All types of severe weather will be possible, though the main threat will be for strong wind, heavy rain, and some hail. Timing will be fine tuned, but Monday afternoon through early Tuesday are being watched right now.

There is still uncertainty regarding timing and overall impacts. As of right now, this is a day to watch and be weather aware, nothing more. Details will continue to come together as we get closer to Monday. In the meantime, we’re still expecting a windy next couple days ahead of a beautiful weekend.

