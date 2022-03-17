Increasing likelihood of severe weather early next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s early yet, but confidence is growing that we will not only see widespread storms, but a few severe storms either Monday or early Tuesday.

Another spring storm system will pull together all the right ingredients for storms across a large majority of the state of Texas early next week. Similar to these past couple lows, but likely with more upper level support to spark up and sustain strong storms.

All types of severe weather will be possible, though the main threat will be for strong wind, heavy rain, and some hail. Timing will be fine tuned, but Monday afternoon through early Tuesday are being watched right now.

There is still uncertainty regarding timing and overall impacts. As of right now, this is a day to watch and be weather aware, nothing more. Details will continue to come together as we get closer to Monday. In the meantime, we’re still expecting a windy next couple days ahead of a beautiful weekend.

Far from nailing down exact details, but light is still blinking that Monday or Monday night could bring strong/severe storms to Texas & the Brazos Valley.



Biggest question right now: Where is the low centered Monday evening.

• Faster = Monday PM Storms

• Slower = Tuesday AM pic.twitter.com/tG1MWfwUuC — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.