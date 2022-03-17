Advertisement

Looking for some weekend fun? The Madison County Fair and Rodeo is in full swing.

Tickets prices are $20 for Adults, children 10 and under are FREE.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madison County Fair and Rodeo made its return to Madisonville Wednesday. The annual tradition includes a 10-day county fair and a two-day rodeo.

The opening ceremonies and fair dedication kicks off Wednesday night with a family and consumer science and art auction.

MCFA Rodeo action will take place Friday evening starting at 7 p.m. and continue into Saturday evening. A Chicken Scramble sponsored by Standley Feed & Seed, Pet Show, and Pedal Tractor Races kick things off Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

There will be live music, food, barrel racing, tractor races, and fun for the entire family the entire 10 days of the fair and rodeo and its all for a good cause.

“It’s a big way to raise and generate money for the youth of agriculture, the youth of Madison County. So throughout the week what is also gonna take place is you’ll see the young kids exhibiting their fair 4H and FFA animal projects and the rodeo just helps kick that off.”

The Madison County Rodeo was voted the top outdoor rodeo of 2021 by the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association.

Purchase of ticket is for rodeo and dance🌟

