Madisonville product Tra’Dayja Smith and Longwood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville product Tra’Dayja Smith will step on the floor during the Women’s NCAA Basketball game Thursday night in a play-in game when the Longwood Lancers take on Mount St. Mary’s at 6 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Tra’Dayja was named the Big South Tournament Most Valuable Player after averaging 16 points in the conference tournament this past weekend.

