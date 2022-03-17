Advertisement

Madisonville product Tra’Dayja Smith and Longwood

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville product Tra’Dayja Smith will step on the floor during the Women’s NCAA Basketball game Thursday night in a play-in game when the Longwood Lancers take on Mount St. Mary’s at 6 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Tra’Dayja was named the Big South Tournament Most Valuable Player after averaging 16 points in the conference tournament this past weekend.

