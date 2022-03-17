Millions making job shifts for more money, work-life balance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bettie Ford has worked at the Crestview Senior Living Community for 45 years, having been there since graduating high school in 1977. Ford started in housekeeping but quickly transitioned to working in the kitchen, which she loves.

“I enjoy my job, and I enjoy the residents, doing things for them and I enjoy making them laugh and stuff,” Ford said. “I enjoy my residents.”

In her time there, Ford said she has outlasted many employees who have gone on to other jobs after a year or more.

“I’ve seen them go and come,” Ford said. “They don’t stay long. Ain’t nobody been here this long but me.”

Texas A&M University business professor Jordana George said it’s becoming less common for people to stay in the same job for double-digit years. People are actually leaving their jobs in record numbers.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that nearly 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January. This isn’t because people are being lazy or just don’t want to work, according to George. The professor said people are moving out of jobs in the manufacturing and finance industries and moving back into service industries like hospitality, food services and retail.

“By changing their business models, changing their compensation, people are now reshuffling from one place to the other,” George said.

George said job shifting after one to two years used to be frowned upon by management, but that’s not the case anymore. People are continuing to move toward remote work and jobs that cater more to their skill sets. For Millennials and those who identify as Gen Z, George said they’re focused on having jobs that provide work-life balance and personal fulfillment.

“Now, it’s becoming the new norm, and I think this will absolutely continue simply because I think that employees are going to require it,” George said.

Management is becoming more concerned with the skills acquired from previous jobs versus the length of time spent there, according to George.

As for Ford, she said she has thought about retiring but that probably won’t happen anytime soon.

