Navasota businesses host first ever St. Patty’s Day Block Party

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Railroad Street in Downtown Navasota will be shut down Thursday evening to host the first-ever Railroad Street St. Patty’s Day Block Party. The event is focused on providing an experience that is open to all ages.

Businesses like P.A. Smith Navasota, Southern Charm Boutique and Salon, Rail & Rye, and several others have partnered together to make the evening possible.

Part of their goal with the event is to spotlight the city.

“We want to bring awareness to Navasota for one, and for two we want people to know that it is not just for adults on Railroad Street,” said Tanya Ingram, Southern Charm Boutique and Salon Owner. “We want it to be family-oriented and so we started planning this St. Patty’s Day event.”

Ingram added that it’s also Spring Break and kids are out of school, so they wanted to give families something they could do together.

The block party will feature free activities like coloring contests, bounce houses, live music entertainment, and a raffle. JC Plush N’ Stuff will also be onsite to create kids’ favorite plush animals.

See the video below to learn more.

For the adults, bars like Rail & Rye will be serving green beer and Irish mules. Hamer’s Speakeasy is now open at the P.A. Smith Navasota.

The P.A. Smith Navasota will also be serving authentic Irish food and host a kids coloring contest.

The block party will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event and other vendors.

