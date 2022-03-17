News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Katelyn Howard. The Hempstead High School Senior has a 4.09 GPA and ranks 1st in her class.

She is an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. Katelyn also gives back to her community by volunteering with the field of dreams program and goodwill.

“She may not be the most talkative sometimes, but there’s this leadership quality in her and we really appreciate that. So you don’t have to talk it to death, but you can show it. Her actions show much louder than her words.” Amanda Brandt: Teacher

Katelyn plays softball for the lady bobcats where she was named newcomer of the year in 2019 and has been named first team all-district and academic all-district as a pitcher while leading Hempstead to the playoffs the last two years.

“When she was a freshman. It was my first season here and she came in. We had one pitcher that year. She was it. She was forced to get out there and really, she stepped up. And every year since then, she has just stepped up more and more. She helps out more. She pushes the girls more, she fights through everything she does, no matter what position it is, pitching, first, short wherever I put her. She just fights through everything.” Casie Westbrook: Softball Coach

Katelyn has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship from Texas Lutheran University and plans on studying kinesiology. She credits her passion for the game and her work ethic for her success on the diamond and in the classroom.

“Mainly the hype that makes me want to win and just the love for the game, the passion I have. and I just like doing work. I can’t sit around and just be bored. I have to do work. And I think that plays a huge part in being successful at school.” Said Howard

Congratulations to Hempstead High schools Katelyn Howard This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.