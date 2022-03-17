No. 12 Women’s Tennis Continues SEC Play Against Vanderbilt

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 12 Texas A&M women’s tennis continues SEC play in the Brazos Valley on Friday, as the Aggies play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores in a 5 p.m. first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We have had a great week of practice and we are excited to be back on our home courts. I fully expect our team will perform at a high level Friday evening. Vanderbilt has been one of the premier programs in the SEC for quite some time and we will need to come out ready to go. I have every confidence in our team and I look forward to tomorrow’s opportunity.”

FIRST SERVE

The Aggies return to the friendly confines of the Mitchell Tennis Center following a successful 2-0 road trip through the Magnolia State of Mississippi. A&M started the weekend off with a 7-0 demolition of Mississippi State before a hard-fought 5-2 indoor victory at Ole Miss. The Maroon & White currently sit atop the SEC standings with a perfect 4-0 record in league matches coupled with a record-setting 18-1 overall start to the season. Texas A&M is the winningest team in the state of Texas, the SEC and ITA top-25 rankings.

IN THE RANKINGS

Texas A&M came in at No. 12 in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point, released on March 16. The Aggies are joined in the poll by fellow-SEC members Auburn (No. 7), Georgia (No. 15) and Florida (No. 16). The Maroon & White stood pat in the most recent Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, maintaining the No. 6 spot. In the individual ITA rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova maintained the No. 3 spot while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana made their first appearance in the doubles poll at No. 27. In singles, Makarova rose to No. 37, Branstine checked in at No. 41 and Stoiana earned a career-high No. 80 ranking.

#LOCKEDIN ON VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt arrives in the Brazos Valley with a 9-4 overall record coupled with a 1-3 start to SEC play. The Commodores are 0-3 in true road matches this season. Individually, Vanderbilt is led by junior standout Anna Ross and sophomore Anessa Lee. Both student-athletes are nationally-ranked in singles and play at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively. The Commodores hold a 12-5 lead in the all-time series with A&M. The Aggies have won two of the last three meetings and have not dropped a contest in Bryan-College Station since 2017.

PROMOTIONS

Friday evening’s match will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where the first 50 fans can pick up a concession voucher for free soft pretzels in addition roster cards and more. After each Aggie women’s tennis match this season, select student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Parking is free for all patrons, with disabled parking available in Lots 100D and 100E near the entrance to the facility.

Friday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. The Cracked Racquets team continues its SEC College Tennis RedZone coverage on Friday, broadcasting the biggest moments in league play. Click here to follow along. Additionally, live scoring for the Aggies and Commodores will be available by clicking here.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities available at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

