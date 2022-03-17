Advertisement

Prices rise as Bryan’s new housing boom continues to flourish

Multiple new homes in the Pleasant Hill subdivision in Bryan.
Multiple new homes in the Pleasant Hill subdivision in Bryan.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s housing market doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, especially after the city processed 103 detached single-family permits in February alone. That’s up from 69 processed permits last February.

Buyers and neighbors alike are noticing the uptick. Prices continue to rise and construction is popping up all over town.

“A big influx of people. Houses going up like crazy just from when we moved in. Just the prices have gone up,” said Griffin Niles, a Bryan homeowner.

He and his dad purchased their first home in the new Pleasant Hill neighborhood in December. He said affordability was a huge factor after relocating from Orange County, California. Still, new homes here start in the mid $200,000′s.

“Coming from California the only thing that I miss is the ocean, but is the ocean really worth paying every penny you have? But besides that it’s great out here. People are nice. The weather’s great. There’s plenty of stuff to do,” Niles said.

“We’re growing in every direction for detached residential. I mean Traditions is spreading, Austin’s Colony is spreading, Rudder is spreading,” said Lauren Hovde, Bryan Development Administrator.

She said for January and February they had 218 permits for single-family homes, up from 150 last year. Townhome popularity is also growing.

“At the end of the year we did add one new plans examiner to help us keep up,” she said.

Griffin is glad he found his new home, but he knows it’s a challenging time for home buyers.

“Like this house next to us is pretty much the same house. It’s gone up $30,000 in in a couple months,” said Niles.

Data from the B/CS Regional Association of Realtors shows the February median price for a home in Bryan was $240,708. In College Station it was $276,800.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash near OSR
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; some Hwy 6 lanes reopening near OSR
Jarvis Martin, 35
College Station police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child for months
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase
A man and woman were found dead in a College Station motel on November 22, 2021.
New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel
Few details are available but police said the road is closed.
One person shot on West 17th Street, Bryan police investigating shooting

Latest News

Gellyball of BCS
College Station brothers provide fun, safe shooting game for kids
Judge Steve Smith says the county courts are covered by an order issued by the Supreme Court of...
Brazos County public jail, court records back online after software vulnerability
George W. Bush visited College Station on Wednesday and toured the George H. W. Bush Combat...
Bush visits combat delevopment complex at RELLIS campus
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that nearly 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January.
Millions making job shifts for more money, work-life balance