Prices rise as Bryan’s new housing boom continues to flourish

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s housing market doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, especially after the city processed 103 detached single-family permits in February alone. That’s up from 69 processed permits last February.

Buyers and neighbors alike are noticing the uptick. Prices continue to rise and construction is popping up all over town.

“A big influx of people. Houses going up like crazy just from when we moved in. Just the prices have gone up,” said Griffin Niles, a Bryan homeowner.

He and his dad purchased their first home in the new Pleasant Hill neighborhood in December. He said affordability was a huge factor after relocating from Orange County, California. Still, new homes here start in the mid $200,000′s.

“Coming from California the only thing that I miss is the ocean, but is the ocean really worth paying every penny you have? But besides that it’s great out here. People are nice. The weather’s great. There’s plenty of stuff to do,” Niles said.

“We’re growing in every direction for detached residential. I mean Traditions is spreading, Austin’s Colony is spreading, Rudder is spreading,” said Lauren Hovde, Bryan Development Administrator.

She said for January and February they had 218 permits for single-family homes, up from 150 last year. Townhome popularity is also growing.

“At the end of the year we did add one new plans examiner to help us keep up,” she said.

Griffin is glad he found his new home, but he knows it’s a challenging time for home buyers.

“Like this house next to us is pretty much the same house. It’s gone up $30,000 in in a couple months,” said Niles.

Data from the B/CS Regional Association of Realtors shows the February median price for a home in Bryan was $240,708. In College Station it was $276,800.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.