Registration Open for Texas A&M Summer Baseball Camps

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Registration is now open for 2022 Texas A&M Summer Baseball Camps at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Hosted at state-of-the-art facilities on the University campus, the Texas A&M Summer Baseball Camps provide some of the finest youth and high school baseball camps in the country. Wide ranges of camps are offered, including prospects camps, specialty clinics focusing on specific areas of the game, and traditional summer camps.

Whether you are a young player just learning the game, a middle school player ready to take your game up a notch, or a high school player with aspirations of playing at the next level, Texas A&M baseball has a camp to suit your needs.

Nineteen camps are available and run throughout from the end of June through the middle of August. Ages for camps vary from 5 to 19. Camp is open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

Head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the entire coaching staff will lead the instruction along with current and former Aggie baseball players, as well as high school and junior college coaches from around the state.

Texas A&M Summer Baseball Camps are dedicated to the development and growth of each individual, both as a baseball player and person. Players will have everything they need to succeed at the camps. Campers will be made aware of characteristics that define successful baseball players.

Baseball camps at Texas A&M offer quality instruction in all aspects of the game. Organized games between campers will provide a competitive outlet after specific drills have been practiced. Contests built into drills capture the learner’s attention, which results in attentive practice. With a coach ratio of between 6-8 campers per coach, every camper will receive the instruction necessary to help realize his full potential.

For more information, including dates, prices and registration options, fans may log on to the Texas A&M Baseball Camps website.

2022 Texas A&M Summer Baseball Camps

DATE CAMP NAME AGES DAY/OVERNIGHT

6/27/2022 HITTING UNDER THE LIGHTS 5 – 19 years old DAY

6/30 /22 - 7/2/2022 FUTURE STARS 8 – 12 years old DAY/OVERNIGHT

7/7/2022 - 7/9/2022 FUTURES CAMP 5 – 12 years old DAY/OVERNIGHT

7/11/2022 SENIOR PITCHING 12 – 19 years old DAY

7/11/2022 SENIOR HITTING 12 – 19 years old DAY

7/12/2022 YOUTH PITCHING 5 – 12 years old DAY

7/12/2022 YOUTH HITTING 5 – 12 years old DAY

7/13/2022 CATCHING 5 – 19 years old DAY

7/13/2022 HITTING UNDER THE LIGHTS 5 – 19 years old DAY

7/18/2022 - 7/20/2022 PROSPECT 13 – 19 years old DAY/OVERNIGHT

7/21/2022 - 7/23/2022 PREMIER 11 – 14 years old DAY/OVERNIGHT

7/27/2022 GOLD GLOVE FIELDING 5 – 19 years old DAY

7/27/2022 HITTING UNDER THE LIGHTS 5 – 19 years old DAY

8/4/2022 HITTING UNDER THE LIGHTS 5 – 19 years old DAY

8/5/2022 FUTURE STARS 8 – 12 years old DAY

8/6/2022 PREMIER STARS 11 – 14 years old DAY

8/7/2022 PROSPECT STARS 13 – 19 years old DAY

8/20/2022 AGGIE EXPERIENCE CAMP 13 – 19 years old DAY

8/21/2022 AGGIE EXPERIENCE CAMP 13 – 19 years old DAY

