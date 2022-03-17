St. Patrick’s Day weather in the Brazos Valley: present and past

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sláinte! Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Brazos Valley! A full-blown sky of sunshine will turn into dull overcast as the next weather maker to impact Texas zips past the state Thursday and Friday. Evening plans out to celebrate the holiday? While not overly impactful rain, scattered wet weather will be possible.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY FORECAST

A seasonable morning greets the Brazos Valley with thermometers in the upper 40s and low 50s. Pristine blue skies are in place for the first half of the day to get out and enjoy. Just about the time folks are finishing up that corned beef lunch, overcast conditions race in from west to east. From those clouds, scattered light showers will be possible as early as 2-3 p.m., but more likely by late afternoon and early evening.

While showers are expected to be spotty Brazos Valley-wide, a stray rumble of thunder or two is not ruled out for some. (KBTX)

This rain chance will quickly clear west to east between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the more likely chance for wet weather falling east of the Navasota River (30%). For those east of I-45, an odd rumble of thunder is not ruled out between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. This will not be a highly impactful rain -- a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch, if that. That said, storms are expected to develop just east of Houston, Trinity, and San Jacinto County that will eventually spread the potential for hail and gusty wind into parts of East Texas, the Piney Woods, and Louisiana into the overnight hours.

Spotty showers that begin in the Brazos Valley Thursday evening eventually turn into a long band of strong/severe storms capable of hail at times as it heads for Lousiana (sorry @robperillo)



Very thin margin of just missing out on more impactful weather in our eastern counties pic.twitter.com/3s6826YSK4 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 17, 2022

Temperatures run to the warmer-than-average-but-comfortable mid and upper 70s by midday to mid-afternoon. Once this deck of cloud cover takes over and the potential for showers begins, thermometers are expected to slide a few degrees back to the low 70s by early evening. One constant that will remain for all: wind. A strong south wind is scheduled to blow 15-20mph, with the occasional gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times.

ST. PATRICK’S DAYS OF THE PAST

Since we are here, check out some of the more extreme March 17th days where the luck of the Irish was not quite on the Brazos Valley’s side:

Hottest: 87° - 1972

Coldest: 29° - 1892

Wettest: 1.48″ - 1988

Snowiest?! Snow has never been recorded in Bryan-College Station on March 17th

March is a month known for extremes as winter attempts to hold on while spring air fights to make a return to Texas. However, over the past 50 years, March in Bryan-College Station has warmed, on average, 3.3°. The Brazos Valley is not alone. A recent study by Climate Central shows that 95% of 246 official weather reporting stations across the United States saw March average temperatures increase between 1970 and 2021.

The average temperature of March has warmed over 3° since 1970 in Bryan-College Station (Climate Central)

