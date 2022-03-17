Texas A&M to Host No. 5 Florida in SEC Home Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (16-8, 0-3 SEC) continues its homestand this weekend when it hosts No. 5 Florida (23-2, 2-1 SEC) for its Southeastern Conference home opener.

The Aggies and the Gators begin the three-game series, presented by Aggieland Roofing, at 6 p.m. on Friday, before continuing Saturday at 2 p.m., and wrapping up at noon on Sunday.

PROMOTIONS

Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Centennial Celebration presented by Valero, honoring the birth of the most famous tradition in college sports, continues into the spring semester. This Friday, limited edition 12th Man Centennial Softballs will be available at Guest Services for the first 400 fans, and fans are encouraged to stick around postgame for a fireworks show.

On Sunday, kids can run the bases postgame and get autographs from the Aggies. With the purchase of one full-price adult tickets, up to four kids can come to the game for free. To purchase tickets for all three games this weekend, visit 12thMan.com/SoftballTIckets.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies used a complete-game effort in the circle by Grace Uribe to jump back in the win column Tuesday night at Davis Diamond, topping Sam Houston, 6-2. Trinity Cannon turned in her team-leading seventh multi-RBI game, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Freshman Koko Wooley went a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish, turning in her second three-hit performance of the year.

SCOUTING THE GATORS

The Gators are 2-1 in SEC play, after its conference-opening series against Mississippi State. Florida’s offense ranks seventh in the nation in batting average (.363), first in stolen bases (68) and 10th in scoring with an average of 7.36 runs per contest.

FOLLOW ALONG

All three contests are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow in-game.

