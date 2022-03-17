Treat of the Day: Rudder High students help build tables for younger robotics students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Older Bryan ISD students have been lending a hand to their younger neighbors.

Rudder High construction students started building and painting 16 colorful Lego tables that will be used by Bryan ISD Elementary and Intermediate School Robotics students. The younger students will use the tables to help prepare for their Lego robotic competitions.

It is always great to see younger Bryan ISD students being helped by older Bryan ISD students who have been in their... Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, March 17, 2022

