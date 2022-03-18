Aggies continue competition at NCAA Championships

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team continued competition at NCAA Championships Thursday at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the Georgia Tech campus.

The 200 free relay was the only swimming event on the day for the Aggies, as Bobbi Kennett, Kaitlyn Owens, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek went a season-best 1:28.73. Kennett also went best-time in the 50 free, clocking in at 22.57 as the leadoff on the relay.

Diving events began on day two with three Aggies in action on the 1-meter. Chloe Ceyanes led the way for A&M, closing out her career with a score of 279.15 to place 23rd. Aimee Wilson and Alyssa Clairmont scored 266.80 and 254.25, respectively, to add top-40 finishes for the Aggies.

A&M will be busy on day three, competing in four of the five individual events as well as in the 3-meter and 400 medley relay. The complete schedule, along with links to results and to watch live are below. Follow [twitter.com/aggieswimdive]@aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Complete Schedule Friday, March 18 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch LivePrelims – 9 a.m. CTFinals – 5 p.m. CT – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley RelaySaturday, March 19 – Swim Results | Dive Results | Watch LivePrelims – 9 a.m. CTFinals – 5 p.m. CT – 1,650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.