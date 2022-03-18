Aggies and Ducks to Square Off in NIT Second Round

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team continues its run in the National Invitation Tournament as it faces the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Reed Arena.

Fans are able to attend all remaining NIT games at Reed Arena free of charge.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game. Fans without season tickets may sit in the following general admission sections: 111-115, 126-130, 201-202, 208-209, 210-216, 217-218, 224-225.

Season ticket holders will be given priority and fans may be asked to move if they are in a season ticket holder’s seat. Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

Scouting the Aggies

The Aggies (24-12) opened the tournament Tuesday with a 74-62 victory over Alcorn State. Quenton Jackson tops the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game, while Henry Coleman III cleans up the glass with a team-high 6.2 rebounds and 11.1 points. Tyrece Radford, who is coming off a 14-point, 14-rebound performance against the Braves, averages 10.9 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Scouting Oregon

The Ducks enter the contest with a 20-14 ledger, and defeated Utah State, 83-72, in their NIT opener. Will Richardson is the leading scorer at 14.1 points, as Jacob Young averages 12.2 points and has dished out a team-high 114 assists. De’Vion Harmon scores 10.7 per game as Quincy Guerrier averages 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN with Tom Hart and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.