Aggies head to Baton Rouge for SEC opener vs LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M Aggies open SEC action with a three game series against the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium. Friday’s game has a 6:32 pm first pitch followed by games Saturday (6:02 pm) and Sunday (2:02 pm).

ABOUT THE AGGIES:

Jack Moss leads the attack early in the season, batting .396 with a .478 on-base percentage. In the last six games, Moss is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with four walks, seven runs, one double and two RBI. On the season, the Arizona State transfer has a team-high eight multi-hit games. Moss has reached base in the last 12 games and in 15 of the 16 games this season. He leads the team in batting average, hits (21) and on-base percentage. He ranks second in runs (12), RBI (9), walks (11) and stolen bases (4).

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 21st among active NCAA Division I players with 704 at-bats. Rock ranks eighth among active players in runs (154), 10th in doubles (48), 13th in hits (222), 20th in total bases (333), 25th in games played (190) and walks (94) and 38th in RBI (118). He owns all three of Texas A&M’s pinch hits, batting 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in pinch-hitting opportunities. He notched a tying base hit against Wichita State in the eighth inning and pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of a 5-2 victory against Santa Clara.

The Aggie pitching staff ranks seventh in the nation and leads the SEC in fewest walks issued per nine innings with a 2.44 clip, issuing just 38 base on balls in 140.0 innings. The Maroon & White also rank third in the SEC and 13th in the nation with a 3.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 145 strikeouts. Texas A&M’s WHIP ranks 27th in the nation at 1.17.

SERIES NOTES:

The Aggies and Tigers have met 52 times with the Maroon & White holding the series lead, 27-24-1. The teams first met in 1910 with the Aggies taking a 2-0 win. Since joining the SEC in 2013, the Aggies have faced off against the Tigers yearly for a three-game series with the ledger even at 12-12. Ten of the 24 affairs as SEC foe have resulted in one-run decisions.

In the most recent series, LSU topped Texas A&M, winning two of three in the regular-season finale of 2021.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS:

LSU, in their first season under new coach Jay Johnson, enter the fray with a 14-3 record, including a five game win streak and a 13-0 mark at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers are hitting .319 with a .444 on-base percentage and .544 slugging percentage. Dylan Crews leads the attack with a .375 batting average, 10 doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI. Jacob Berry is hitting .361 with four doubles, eight home runs and 21 RBI. Dylan Crew paces the team with a .388 batting average.

The pitching staff has a 2.92 ERA with a .196 opponent batting average and 178 strikeouts in 151.0 innings.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Sunday’s game airs on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Ben McDonald on the call. All three games are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all three games. To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

