Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

Steele & Fisher Mugshots provided by the Grimes County Sheriffs Office.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday.

Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.

Officials traced stolen items back to multiple counties including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, and Walker Counties.

Investigators recovered multiple zero-turn lawn mowers, side by side ATVs, 4 wheelers, utility trailers, cargo trailers, power equipment, lawn equipment, and firearms.

Officers arrested Rohnny Steven Steele on charges of possession of stolen property, theft of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon. Morgan Fisher was also arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, and theft of a firearm.

Lieutenant James Ellis, Investigator with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division says the tireless work of several agencies led to the great outcome on Thursday.

“Through our investigative efforts, we identified this location and we get an opportunity now to return thousands of dollars worth of stolen items back to their rightful owners,” said Ellis. “It’s a great feeling.”

Ellis says investigations are still ongoing and they expect to make more arrests and file additional charges.

Grimes County Facebook Post
