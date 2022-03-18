Advertisement

BCS gets full dose of March as St. Patrick’s Day overlaps with March Madness

By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to get a full dose of March than mixing St. Patrick’s Day and the biggest stage in college basketball.

There was no shortage of Saint Patrick’s Day spirit throughout Bryan-College Station Thursday. From the green beer to the leprechaun hats, Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station brought out all the stops.

“Honestly, this is my first time celebrating it,” College Station resident Travis Davis said. “The bag pipes are pretty cool. Mo’s has a performance going on right now that’s pretty fun.”

Downtown Bryan’s pub crawl was also popular. Don DuPont of Downtown Elixir & Sprits Company says it’s great to see everyone back two years after the pandemic first shut bars and pubs down.

“To see the vigor and the collective effervescence come back into the community is a delight to see,” DuPont said.

“We had a good time at Murphy’s,” Bryan resident John Trucalek said. “We went down there and had a couple of Jell-O shots and some green beer.”

Whether you found yourself at Murphy’s Law, Elixir, or Mo’s, each one captured what makes it special to celebrate the holiday in BCS.

“I really love just like the small-knit community,” College Station resident Jill Treadwell said. “Anywhere you go, you’re going to run into a friend.”

And if St. Paddy’s Day on its own wasn’t enough for you, the NCAA Tournament gave most people that extra dose of madness they were looking for.

“When I found it was on the same day as St. Paddy’s Day, I had to come to Mo’s,” College Station resident Justin Hernandez said.

“I wish that A&M was in it,” Bryan resident Cindi Mendez.

“Definitely,” Bryan resident Victoria Duran said. “We definitely wanted A&M to be in it, but we’ll go for Baylor again.”

