Blair to Appear on SEC Now in NCAA Tournament Coverage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Gary Blair will appear on the SEC Now studio coverage of the NCAA Tournament March 20-21.

Blair will serve as the women’s basketball analyst in studio to discuss the Women’s NCAA Tournament on SEC Network’s SEC Now programming. On Sunday, he will be joining Dari Nowkhah and Patric Young, and on Monday, Blair will be accompanied by Alyssa Lang.

Blair most recently concluded his hall-of-fame career after 19 seasons in Aggieland and 37 years as a collegiate head coach. He led A&M to five conference titles and the 2011 National Championship. The Dallas native is A&M basketball’s all-time leader in wins (444) and 12th on the division I wins list (852).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.