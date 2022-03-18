Dome put in place on top new St. Mary’s church building in Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday morning construction teams lifted the dome to the top of the new St. Mary’s Catholic Church being built in Northgate in College Station.

The lift was deemed a success and is part of a $28 million project for a new building that will allow for more space for the growing congregation.

