Dome put in place on top new St. Mary’s church building in Northgate
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday morning construction teams lifted the dome to the top of the new St. Mary’s Catholic Church being built in Northgate in College Station.
The lift was deemed a success and is part of a $28 million project for a new building that will allow for more space for the growing congregation.
Click here to see our previous story on the project and click here to see a timeline of the progress St. Mary’s is making on its new facility.
