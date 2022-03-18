DPS identify victim of fatal Robertson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning.

DPS investigations found that around 7 a.m., a 2011 Ford Van was exiting a private drive when a 2007 Freightliner truck tractor that was traveling southbound on Highway 6 struck the van. The crash happened about one mile north of OSR.

A passenger in the van, Luis Gomez, 46, of Bryan was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Ford, Milton Gomez, 20, of Bryan was taken to St. Joseph Health with major injuries, according to DPS. Four other passengers of the Ford were taken to the hospital as well with minor injuries.

DPS says the driver of the Freightliner, Johnnie Washington, 70, of Bryan was taken to St. Joseph Health with minor injuries.

