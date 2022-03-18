Enjoy family fun and specialty brews at KinderHill’s Spring Fling Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KinderHill Brew Lab is welcoming spring on Saturday with its Spring Fling event. The local biergarten and brewpub is featuring beer created by the KBTX Pinpoint Weather Team and will donate part of the proceeds to charity.

The Spring Fling will start at noon and will feature several local vendors like Curious Collections, Reina Hermosa, What’s Good Ice Cream, Cast Iron Soaps, and many more.

“Plus, there will also be a traditional cake walk, bounce house, live mural, face painting, and raffle,” according to Laura Hill, co-owner of KinderHill Brew Lab.

In addition to the activities, KinderHill Brew Lab teamed up with KBTX’s Pinpoint meteorologists to create special beers to sell during the event.

“We are going to have a competition to see who is the favorite, and we are going to donate 10% of the proceeds to the Red Cross,” said Hill.

Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said they choose the Red Cross as the beneficiary of the beer sales because of their work during natural disasters.

“Just in my mind, especially when we are doing a weather-themed beer, [the Red Cross] is one of the first faces you are going to see if the worst were to happen in a natural disaster,” said Winkley. “We just thought it would be a good cause to give to as folks come out and do a little sipping on Saturday.”

Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley’s beer is called “It’s All Shel’s Fault.”

KinderHill Brew Lab describes the beer as “a sour brown ale conditioned on Polite Coffee Company’s Rodrigo Pelaez Columbia Roast. It sits at 4.1% ABV and gives a huge coffee nose followed by a sour kick and smooth roasty finish.”

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s beer is the “Berry Blonde Mia-terologist.”

KinderHill Brew Lab describes this beer as “a blonde ale brewed and dry-hopped with Barbe Rouge hops for a pop of red berry flavor. We then conditioned this beer on a massive amount of strawberries to really amp up the berry notes and give it a beautiful pink hue. This beer clocks in at 4.5% ABV.”

Meteorologist Max Crawford beer’s is “Max’s Head in the Clouds.”

KinderHill Brew Lab says this hazy IPA “was brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Idaho 7 and Motueka hops and then dry hopped with even more of the same hops. We used over 4 lbs of hops per bbl, making this the hoppiest beer we’ve made yet. This beer comes in at 6% ABV and 35 IBU! We get massive citrus and dank flavor notes from this beer.”

The Spring Fling will run from 12-5 p.m.

KinderHill Brew Lab is located at 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

