Lady Cougars pick up 8-5 road win over Katy Jordan

(KBTX)
By Vincent Carreon / College Station Lady Cougar Softball
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars Softball team traveled to Katy Jordan for a district game Thursday afternoon and came away with the 8-5 win. 

The Cougars jumped on the board early with 3 runs in the first on singles by Sage and Summer Scarmardo. 

Clean up hitter Reese Dalton knocked in both runners with a single. 

Camryn Mata knocked in courtesy runner, Libby Gunter, with a sac fly to CF to complete the scoring in the first. 

The Cougars added a run in the 2nd and 3rd innings followed by a 3 run inning in the 4th.  Freshman, Bella DeLeon, threw 5 innings in the circle and finished with 4 earned runs on 8 hits, 4 strikeouts and 2 walks. 

The Warriors from Katy Jordan fought back for 2 runs in the 5th and 3 in the 6th before sophomore, Mia Ramirez, entered the game in the 6th inning to get out of a jam and earn the 6 out save for the Cougars.

Leading Hitters:

Sage Scarmardo - 3/3, 3B, 3 Runs, 1 SB, 1 RBI

Summer Scarmardo - 2/3, 2B, 2 Runs, 1 RBI

Reese Dalton - 3/4, 3 RBI

Heaven Serna - 3/4, 2B, 1 RBI

