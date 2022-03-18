Lady Cougars pick up 8-5 road win over Katy Jordan

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars Softball team traveled to Katy Jordan for a district game Thursday afternoon and came away with the 8-5 win.

The Cougars jumped on the board early with 3 runs in the first on singles by Sage and Summer Scarmardo.

Clean up hitter Reese Dalton knocked in both runners with a single.

Camryn Mata knocked in courtesy runner, Libby Gunter, with a sac fly to CF to complete the scoring in the first.

The Cougars added a run in the 2nd and 3rd innings followed by a 3 run inning in the 4th. Freshman, Bella DeLeon, threw 5 innings in the circle and finished with 4 earned runs on 8 hits, 4 strikeouts and 2 walks.

The Warriors from Katy Jordan fought back for 2 runs in the 5th and 3 in the 6th before sophomore, Mia Ramirez, entered the game in the 6th inning to get out of a jam and earn the 6 out save for the Cougars.

Leading Hitters:

Sage Scarmardo - 3/3, 3B, 3 Runs, 1 SB, 1 RBI

Summer Scarmardo - 2/3, 2B, 2 Runs, 1 RBI

Reese Dalton - 3/4, 3 RBI

Heaven Serna - 3/4, 2B, 1 RBI

