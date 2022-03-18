Lone Star Santas, BCS nonprofit team up to help community children

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 200 members of the nation’s largest independent Santa organization are meeting at the Texas A&M Conference Center for this years Lone Star Santa’s Roundup. Lone Star Santa’s Charities invited Books and a Blanket to collaborate in a community service project to help people in need.

The Santa charity is an all-volunteer nonprofit charitable organization that provides love, hope, joy and toys directly to children and families affected by natural disasters. It’s sanctioned by the American Red Cross, FEMA and other groups that provide relief directly towards disaster victims.

Books and a Blanket’s is a local Brazos Valley nonprofit started by sisters Harper and Margaret Cunningham to promote literacy and well-being among young students who are in need.

Books and a Blanket’s Chief Operating Officer, and the sisters’ mother, Margaret Cunningham, said they were excited to get to be involved with such a fun event. Both sisters are avid readers and have a passion for giving to others so they will always be willing to connect with different organizations, according to their mother.

“Being here with this many Santa’s... To have the opportunity to both meet them and help our organization and help them give back to the community, It’s just such an amazing opportunity, ” said Cunningham.

One of the many Santa’s at this years Lone Star Santa’s Roundup, Tom Myers, said he has been involved with the Lone Star Santa’s Charities for 15 years. Myers said he looks forward to this event every year and that the best part of the weekend is always when they do activities that help others, like this service project.

“Especially now with the pandemic, reading is one of the things we want to promote,” said Myers. “So this afternoon we’re putting together bags with all sorts of books and all of the different things they were asking for so they can deliver them, especially to those intercity kids that don’t have access to a library.”

