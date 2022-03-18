New D-BAT facility taking shape near Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new sports facility is taking shape near the Travis Bryan Midtown Park. Bryan City Staff say the new D-BAT facility is about 80% complete.

The baseball and softball training facility will have batting cages, camps and lessons.

It’s being built next to the Travis Park Fields and will be part of a variety of sports options in that area.

”So a little bit of everything on the outside there that they’re able to do different types of activities which is a lot of fun. So they’re doing a terrific job for us and then once they get into D-BAT across the street that’ll be the batting training, batting cages for softball and baseball so just another element that we’ll continue to bring to this part of the community,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

The facility is expected to open in the coming months.

