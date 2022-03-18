Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with multiple fires around Texas

Hazy skies settled into the area Friday morning due to fires hundreds of miles away.
Eastland Wildfires
Eastland Wildfires(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wildfires in west-central Texas are impacting the weather in the Brazos Valley. Friday morning, viewers were talking about smoky skies in the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service in College Station is staying busy fighting those fires.

Dangerously dry conditions in West Texas have sparked multiple wildfires. The Eastland County Complex Fire west of Fort Worth is more than 45,000 acres and still burning. The fires killed a sheriff’s deputy and have people evacuating.

Due to the windy cold front that blew in, Brazos Valley residents woke up to hazy skies from those fires hundreds of miles northwest.

“We will continue probably to see smoke within the Brazos Valley again, pulling in from that West Texas area as these fires continue to burn,” said Alex Bregenzer, Texas A&M Forest Service Program Coordinator.

He says it’s been a busy spring break at their emergency operations center in College Station.

“We do have personnel on the ground on the Eastland Complex overhead, public information officers as well as operational equipment here in College Station. We’re currently working as an Emergency Operations Center and that helps organize our air resources throughout the state,” said Bregenzer.

While we aren’t currently facing dangerous conditions in Brazos County, drought remains a problem in Texas.

“Instead of a a fire season we’re seeing fire years. This is across the U.S. As conditions, climate conditions change, weather patterns, especially this year, we’re seeing less rain this year,” he said. “You can always do your part whether it be checking your tire pressure. It’s a lot of simple things. A lot of little thing that can help prevent fires from starting again. Checking your chains. Checking your tire pressure, taking time to not burn when it’s high fire weather. Preparing for that as well.”

Thursday, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 10 wildfires that burned nearly 53,000 acres across the state.

At last check the Eastland Complex fire was only 4% contained Friday afternoon.

