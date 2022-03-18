Advertisement

Tigers top Cubs 4-1

(KBTX)
By Lesa Hill / A&M Consolidated Tiger Baseball
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball team defeated Brenham 4-1 Thursday afternoon at Tiger Field, sweeping the season series and improving its record to 3-1 in District 19-5A play.

Sam Nitzke pitched a complete game to earn the win for Consol, and in the middle innings retired 13 Brenham hitters in a row.

Nathan Hodge matched his three-hit performance from Tuesday night with three more base hits for the Tigers, while Carson Kerbel added the go-ahead RBI in the 3rd inning in what would prove to be the game winner.

Trace Meadows added a 2-RBI single in the 5th inning to give Consol a comfortable lead entering the late innings, plating Brodie Daniel and Hodge. Daniel had two hits in the day, including a double and a run scored in the 1st inning.

The Tigers improve their overall record to 8-3-2 on the season and will travel to Katy Paetow on Tuesday night.

Brenham          1 0 0 0 0 0 0   — 1R  3H  2E

A&M Consol     1 0 1 0 2 0 x   — 4R  7H  1E

Brenham — Warmke 4.0), (Bolcerek (2.0) and Mabie (C)

Consol  — Nitzke (7.0) and Sodolak (C)

W- Nitzke (2-0)

L - Warmke

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash near OSR
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County; some Hwy 6 lanes reopening near OSR
Jarvis Martin, 35
College Station police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child for months
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
A man and woman were found dead in a College Station motel on November 22, 2021.
New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel
Highway 249 in Grimes County/ Todd Mission.
Officials say new highway, out of town repeat offenders contributing to crime increase

Latest News

Lady Cougars pick up 8-5 road win over Katy Jordan
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies continue competition at NCAA Championships
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies head to Baton Rouge for SEC opener vs LSU
Registration Open for Texas A&M Summer Baseball Camps