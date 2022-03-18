Tigers top Cubs 4-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball team defeated Brenham 4-1 Thursday afternoon at Tiger Field, sweeping the season series and improving its record to 3-1 in District 19-5A play.

Sam Nitzke pitched a complete game to earn the win for Consol, and in the middle innings retired 13 Brenham hitters in a row.

Nathan Hodge matched his three-hit performance from Tuesday night with three more base hits for the Tigers, while Carson Kerbel added the go-ahead RBI in the 3rd inning in what would prove to be the game winner.

Trace Meadows added a 2-RBI single in the 5th inning to give Consol a comfortable lead entering the late innings, plating Brodie Daniel and Hodge. Daniel had two hits in the day, including a double and a run scored in the 1st inning.

The Tigers improve their overall record to 8-3-2 on the season and will travel to Katy Paetow on Tuesday night.

Brenham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1R 3H 2E

A&M Consol 1 0 1 0 2 0 x — 4R 7H 1E

Brenham — Warmke 4.0), (Bolcerek (2.0) and Mabie (C)

Consol — Nitzke (7.0) and Sodolak (C)

W- Nitzke (2-0)

L - Warmke

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.