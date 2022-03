BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mayor Bert Miller and the City Council proclaimed the month of March 2022 as Youth Art Month in the City of Navasota.

They invite everyone to celebrate art and creativity with their children this month. Come check out some local students’ art displayed in Navasota City Hall.

In honor of #YouthArtMonth be sure to check out Navasota ISD High School students' artwork in the lobby. 🎨 👉 Stop by &... Posted by City of Navasota - Government on Friday, March 18, 2022

