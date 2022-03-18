Upcoming Farmer’s Market and Mudbug Festival in Madisonville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville has some exciting events coming up this spring. Hilary Graham, the City of Madisonville’s Marketing Director, joined First News at Four to talk about what they have going on.

On Saturday, March 19, Madisonville will hold its very first Famer’s Market and Vendor Show. This is an indoor event that will take place at the Kimbro Center from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This is free to the public to attend and free for vendors to use the space. For anyone who won’t be able to make this week’s event, the Farmer’s Market will return on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

Another exciting event is the Mudbug Festival coming up on Saturday, April 9. People can expect great music, food, drinks, kid’s activities, and shopping.

