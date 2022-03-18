Weekend Gardener: Your guide to spring planting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring finally arrives this weekend! That means it’s a great time to put some vegetables into your garden.

Between February and March, there is a lot that goes into the ground. Texas A&M Agrilife’s Skip Richter says gardening fever is at its peak! “As we enter the spring certainly we can do a lot of things from transplant that gives us a head start and you can grow your own.”

You don’t have to just transplant. You can also throw in your own seeds.

“You want to plant the seed about three times its width deep, so a little seed very shallow. A big seed goes a lot deeper and that way it has the best chance of having good soil contacting coming up rapidly,” said Richter.

If you’re trying to figure out WHAT veggies to put in the ground, the Texas Master Gardener program has this great planting calendar to help you out.

