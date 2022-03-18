Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Your guide to spring planting

By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring finally arrives this weekend! That means it’s a great time to put some vegetables into your garden.

Between February and March, there is a lot that goes into the ground. Texas A&M Agrilife’s Skip Richter says gardening fever is at its peak! “As we enter the spring certainly we can do a lot of things from transplant that gives us a head start and you can grow your own.”

You don’t have to just transplant. You can also throw in your own seeds.

“You want to plant the seed about three times its width deep, so a little seed very shallow. A big seed goes a lot deeper and that way it has the best chance of having good soil contacting coming up rapidly,” said Richter.

If you’re trying to figure out WHAT veggies to put in the ground, the Texas Master Gardener program has this great planting calendar to help you out.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
A man and woman were found dead in a College Station motel on November 22, 2021.
New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel
Wednesday’s shooting took place in the 1100 block of West 17th Street, northwest of Downtown...
Bryan police investigate three shootings over 11 days

Latest News

KinderHill Brew Lab Spring Fling
Enjoy family fun and specialty brews at KinderHill’s Spring Fling Saturday
A large fire in West-Central Texas is likely lofting smoke into the atmosphere here in the...
West Texas smoke lofted into Brazos Valley skies Friday
3/18
Friday PinPoint Forecast 3/18
Reason to Smile 3/7/22
Reason to Smile 3/7/22