West Texas smoke lofted into Brazos Valley skies Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several large fires in West-Central Texas may be lofting smoke into the Brazos Valley.

A cold front moved through our area overnight, switching winds to the northwest and kicking up gusts to 25-30mph. Several calls to the newsroom and 911 dispatch have reported smelling smoke throughout Brazos County.

As of Friday morning, about 40,000 acres have burned from the Eastland Complex fire.

Northwest winds will be with us through Friday, and with the fire very minimally contained, we can expect this smell and haze to stick around through most of the day, especially this morning. Gusts calm below 25mph through the afternoon, and we will see a switchover to the south overnight into Saturday. Sunday’s stronger south breeze should remove any remaining haze and smoke from the air.

Air Quality: While major issues are not expected, it may be best to limit time outdoors today, especially this morning while winds are most gusty. Those in sensitive groups should have inhalers and other respiratory medicines nearby just in case.

There are currently no fires in our area. However, we are experiencing the smell of smoke from the large fires in Eastland County. Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 18, 2022

Update: the #EastlandComplex in Eastland County is an estimated 39,883 acres and 2% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

