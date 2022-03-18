Wind bookends the weekend with severe storms likely next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While lacking in a bit of consistency in Friday’s data, there’s still high confidence in a few severe storms near or in the Brazos Valley Monday.

As one low pressure system exits (one that brought our most recent front and wafted smoke into the Brazos Valley), we get a couple days of pleasant, but breezy weather, ahead of our next storm chance. A strong upper level low pressure system will near Texas by the end of this weekend and into next week. Expect wind to pick up from the southeast Sunday, bringing the muggy, sticky feel back by the end of the weekend.

Details will come together in the next couple days, but strong storms are still likely Monday afternoon into the evening, potentially carrying over into Tuesday. All types of severe weather will be possible. (KBTX)

As the trough moves into the state, a dryline and eventual cold front looks likely to set up through the afternoon, potentially sparking up the first round of strong storms. There is a large amount of disagreement on exactly when and where this sets up at the moment, but thunderstorms will still be possible as early as late morning Monday through early Tuesday.

Little has changed in the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, with Friday’s providing little in consistency on timing and impacts, but the right ingredients for severe weather still look to be in place Monday.

Remember, the orange area (30%) means there is a 30% chance of experiencing severe weather within 25 miles of any given spot in the area. This is far from a guarantee that your area will receive damaging storms, but there is a noted, heightened risk for damaging storms Monday. All types of severe weather, including the potential for a couple tornadoes, will be in play for the daytime and evening, with a more likely transition to straightline wind and heavy rain potential as we move into the evening.

Timing: Monday afternoon through evening looks to be our best chance of rain and storms, but we may see activity carry into Tuesday

If the system moves through a little slower than anticipated (which some models are picking up on Friday morning) we may see non-severe, but heavy storms carry into Tuesday. Bottom line, we expect to be clear as early as Tuesday midday, but certainly quiet from midweek onward into next weekend.

Timing, more specific impacts, and locations will all be ironed out in the next couple days, so keep checking back. As of right now, this is still just a day to “be weather aware”. As always, have a plan for taking shelter just in case, as we are just beginning severe weather season.

Monday expected to be active day of storms for the Brazos Valley. While drilling down exact timing still just outside of our scope, does look like there may be potential for isolated supercells as early as late morning



Afternoon radar may become overrun with scat'd storms #bcstx pic.twitter.com/N694rF7HYR — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 18, 2022

