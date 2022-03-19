Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Venus

She’s a chill, adorable girl who enjoys going on walks.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Venus is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 18, 2022.

She’s a Retriever, Labrador/Mix. Shelter employees believe she’s between three and four years old. Watch the video above to learn more about this sweet girl.

If you’re interested in adopting Venus, you can fill out an application form here. Her adoption fee is just $12. That adoption special runs through the month of March.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

