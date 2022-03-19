A&M can’t hold lead against No. 5 Florida and suffer 3-2 loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (16-9, 0-4 SEC) was defeated, 3-2, after falling victim to a seventh-inning surge by No. 5 Florida (24-2, 3-1 SEC) on Friday night at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies’ defense was solid throughout the contest, piecing together four double plays. The Maroon & White did not surrender a run until the sixth inning, before the Gators used a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh to take the lead and eventually the game.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Florida – L, 3-2

Koko Wooley: 2-for-4, R

Haley Lee: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Florida – L, 3-2

Emiley Kennedy: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

Grace Uribe: 1.2, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Florida – L, 3-2

The Aggies took advantage of a fielding error by the Gators in the second inning that sent Rylen Wiggins home to put Texas A&M on the board.

An RBI double by Haley Lee in the third helped the Aggies extend their lead, sitting at a 2-0 advantage.

Starting hurler Emiley Kennedy surrendered her first hit of the game in the top of the fourth, but the Aggies responded with their third double play of the night to keep Florida scoreless.

A double in the sixth helped the Gators jump on the board, before a two-RBI single up the middle gave the visitors a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

Florida sat the Aggies down in order in the home half of the inning to complete its comeback.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the game…

“That right there is why Florida is the number five team in the country. they make really good adjustments in their at-bats. As the game moves on, they just get better. Unfortunately, we’ve been on the receiving end of that too many times, but we put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

On what the team did well…

“What I don’t want is our kids to do is feel like they’re snake bit. I reminded them of all the things they did really well. Our defensive play was solid, despite the couple of errors we had. To turn four double plays in the game is pretty phenomenal in softball. I told our kids to make sure they keep perspective. I get it, right now we all feel bad about this loss. But in the morning, you better wake up and be ready to go to war.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Gators will continue the three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

