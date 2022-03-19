Advertisement

A&M can’t hold lead against No. 5 Florida and suffer 3-2 loss

(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (16-9, 0-4 SEC) was defeated, 3-2, after falling victim to a seventh-inning surge by No. 5 Florida (24-2, 3-1 SEC) on Friday night at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies’ defense was solid throughout the contest, piecing together four double plays. The Maroon & White did not surrender a run until the sixth inning, before the Gators used a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh to take the lead and eventually the game.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Florida – L, 3-2

  • Koko Wooley: 2-for-4, R
  • Haley Lee: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Florida – L, 3-2

  • Emiley Kennedy: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K
  • Grace Uribe: 1.2, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Florida – L, 3-2

  • The Aggies took advantage of a fielding error by the Gators in the second inning that sent Rylen Wiggins home to put Texas A&M on the board.
  • An RBI double by Haley Lee in the third helped the Aggies extend their lead, sitting at a 2-0 advantage.
  • Starting hurler Emiley Kennedy surrendered her first hit of the game in the top of the fourth, but the Aggies responded with their third double play of the night to keep Florida scoreless.
  • A double in the sixth helped the Gators jump on the board, before a two-RBI single up the middle gave the visitors a 3-2 lead in the seventh.
  • Florida sat the Aggies down in order in the home half of the inning to complete its comeback.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the game…

“That right there is why Florida is the number five team in the country. they make really good adjustments in their at-bats. As the game moves on, they just get better. Unfortunately, we’ve been on the receiving end of that too many times, but we put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

On what the team did well…

“What I don’t want is our kids to do is feel like they’re snake bit. I reminded them of all the things they did really well. Our defensive play was solid, despite the couple of errors we had. To turn four double plays in the game is pretty phenomenal in softball. I told our kids to make sure they keep perspective. I get it, right now we all feel bad about this loss. But in the morning, you better wake up and be ready to go to war.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Gators will continue the three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire in West-Central Texas is likely lofting smoke into the atmosphere here in the...
West Texas smoke lofted into Brazos Valley skies Friday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
A man and woman were found dead in a College Station motel on November 22, 2021.
New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel

Latest News

Makarova Guides No. 12 Aggies to Rout of Vanderbilt
Stepanek Earns All-America Honors on Day Three at NCAA Championships
Women’s Golf Tied for Third after First Round of MountainView Collegiate
Texas A&M vs Oregon NIT
Aggies and Ducks to Square Off in NIT Second Round