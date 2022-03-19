Advertisement

Bryan blast Belton 18-2

(KBTX)
By James Dillard / Bryan Viking Baseball
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
BELTON, Texas -- The Bryan baseball team improved to 2-0 in district play and 9-2 overall as the Vikings defeated Belton 18-2 in 5 innings on Friday night in Belton.

Rylan Hill picked up the win for the Vikings throwing all 5 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits striking 7 and issuing 1 walk.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Kyle Turner 3-3 with a walk, Eric Perez 2-2 with 2 walks, Hunter Harlin 2-4, Kyle Kubichek 2-3, Chance Crawford 2-4,  Ben Torres 1-3.

The Vikings scored in each inning except the 1st inning.

The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday night as the host Killeen Shoemaker with a 7pm 1st pitch.

