Bryan renters share frustration over living condition, experts say renters should know their rights as a tenant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas renters have rights, but many don’t know what to do if they’re dealing with mold or other unsafe conditions.

Eric Cobb and Kawana Dawson are just two of several renters from an apartment complex in Bryan who reached out to KBTX to raise awareness and get help with what they call undesirable living conditions they say their landlord turned a blind eye to. The residents say they’re fed up with their living conditions and want the landlord to step up and fix health and safety issues on the property.

Dawson and Cobb say their complaints to management about mold, broken ovens, and water damage routinely fall on deaf ears.

Cobb, who prides himself as a family man, says this situation is frustrating. Cobb spends his day as a service technician for SERVEPRO of the Brazos Valley, a company that cleans up and restores properties that suffer fire damage, water damage, and mold.

“Coming home to this after I have done a mold job, to come home and live in it is just very, very disappointing,” said Cobb. “I’m more so worried about my daughter’s health and safety, and the landlord seems to have no problem with it.”

Dawson says she feels the landlord is taking advantage of the residents.

“I’m paying him, but I’m not getting anything fixed,” said Dawson. “The mold has been there since I was there, but I didn’t know what it was. My ceiling was leaking, and it just got worse over time.”

Experts say knowledge is power when it comes to your rights as a renter.

Joshua Benn of the Benn Law Group in College Station has been practicing real estate law for over twenty years. He says your first right is a right to counsel. He suggests anyone having problems with their landlord reach out to an attorney.

“Justice of the Peace or the small claims court where a lot of landlord-tenant cases are heard are generally designed to be helpful to tenants or even landlords who don’t have lawyers, but it’s always still a good idea to make sure that the leases and everything are interpreted correctly,” said Benn.

Benn says it’s also essential for tenants to familiarize themselves with Texas renter laws.

“Chapter 92 of the Texas property code is one of the first places that I suggest to tenants to go to see what their rights are, along with their lease,” said Benn.

Dawson and Cobb say they just want their landlord to do what’s right.

“He needs to do something about it,” said Cobb. “It’s not a demand. It’s a request.”

“You don’t overcharge nobody, you don’t come to fix nothing, and then you move people in and then something’s wrong with the unit and you’re not even fixing it, you don’t care, you just want the money,” said Dawson.

Experts say it’s essential to keep your rent payment current. Even if you have a dispute, you should not withhold rent since that could make you subject to eviction.

