Advertisement

Experts warn of higher meat costs as fuel prices rise for farmers and ranchers

Experts say higher fuel prices are also putting farmers and ranchers at risk of staying in...
Experts say higher fuel prices are also putting farmers and ranchers at risk of staying in business.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The higher prices at the pump are affecting many, including local farmers and ranchers. For Joe Dowling, the owner of KD Bar Cattle Company, it has reshaped his job a bit.

“If I can do it by hand, I’m gone do it by hand instead of getting a tractor,” Dowling said.

Higher gas prices aren’t anything new to Dowling, but the ongoing war in Ukraine has made matters worse. Dowling said the higher prices impact everything.

“Hay transportation, with feed transportation, running the machinery, to tractors, for harvesting for feed, it affects all that,” Dowling said.

This has also made him shift his priorities because of his truck, which requires a lot of gas. He said this has made him more selective on where he goes for business opportunities.

“I don’t go to as many cattle events,” Dowling said. “I’m not hauling as many cattle. I used to get a lot of cattle out in Nebraska, but even now, it’s still around $500 to $1000 dollars a month.”

Texas A&M University economist David Anderson said high fuel prices have added to other mounting issues affecting how much farmers and ranchers can produce. It also puts some at risk of staying in business, according to Anderson.

“The size of our total cow heard is getting smaller because of low prices for cattle and higher costs in the drought that is leading to higher feed costs throughout much of the U.S.,” Anderson said.

There are some long-term effects to this, according to Anderson. A major one is that this will impact consumer pockets.

“Sooner or later, all of us consumers face higher meat prices, and food prices and everything because of this,” Anderson said.

Dowling said he has worked to avoid raising his beef prices, but it’s only a matter of time before it happens.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire in West-Central Texas is likely lofting smoke into the atmosphere here in the...
West Texas smoke lofted into Brazos Valley skies Friday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
Highway 6 crash near OSR
DPS identify victim of fatal Robertson County crash

Latest News

Joe Ramirez, the Vice President of Student Affairs, and Jackie Sherrill started the evening at...
Texas A&M night at Houston Rodeo brings out many fans and future Aggies
Mold and water damage in Bryan apartment
Bryan renters share frustration over living condition, experts say renters should know their rights as a tenant
Why White House officials had a meeting with TikTok creators
Free Music Friday: Monica Dhingra