Free Music Friday: Monica Dhingra

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Musician Monica Dhingra joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 18, 2022.

She performed a cover of Harry Styles’ song “Two Ghosts.”

A Washington native, Dhingra is now a freshman neuroscience major at Texas A&M University. She plans on going to grad school to pursue a career in music therapy.

Music has always been a part of Dhingra’s life. She thinks all the credit should go to her parents though for their encouragement. She recalls the story of being four years old at a Bollywood event and going up on stage and singing. After recognizing her musical talent, her parents enrolled her in piano lessons, which she took for seven years. Dhingra then started playing her dad’s guitar and recently has picked up piano again.

Watch Dhingra perform with A&M’s all female acapella group the Femmatas on April 23.

