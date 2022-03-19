Advertisement

Free Music Friday: Monica Dhingra

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Musician Monica Dhingra joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 18, 2022.

She performed a cover of Harry Styles’ song “Two Ghosts.”

A Washington native, Dhingra is now a freshman neuroscience major at Texas A&M University. She plans on going to grad school to pursue a career in music therapy.

Music has always been a part of Dhingra’s life. She thinks all the credit should go to her parents though for their encouragement. She recalls the story of being four years old at a Bollywood event and going up on stage and singing. After recognizing her musical talent, her parents enrolled her in piano lessons, which she took for seven years. Dhingra then started playing her dad’s guitar and recently has picked up piano again.

Watch Dhingra perform with A&M’s all female acapella group the Femmatas on April 23.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire in West-Central Texas is likely lofting smoke into the atmosphere here in the...
West Texas smoke lofted into Brazos Valley skies Friday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
A man and woman were found dead in a College Station motel on November 22, 2021.
New details released in November College Station murder-suicide at area motel

Latest News

Free Music Friday: The Texas T-Birds
Free music friday performance
Free Music Friday: Brandon Hodde
Free Music Friday
Free Music Friday: Lindsey Fish
Free Music Friday: Colton Lane Morman