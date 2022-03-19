No. 12 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Hosts Kentucky Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 12 Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes its weekend homestand on Sunday, as the Maroon & White host the Kentucky Wildcats in an 11 a.m. (CT) first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Our team is playing some truly exceptional tennis right now. We are certainly on a hot streak as a program at the moment. The one thing about competition, especially in the SEC, is that you have to bring your best effort every single day. That is something that we have done a great job of so far this year and I believe that we will continue to do so as the season presses on.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M continues its record-setting season Sunday against the Wildcats, as the Aggies boast a 19-1 overall record with an unblemished 5-0 mark in Southeastern Conference matches. A&M returns to action following a decisive 6-1 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at home Friday evening. The Maroon & White earned the doubles point with a pair of dominant wins at the top two positions and never looked back, adding five-of-six singles points to complete the match. Tatiana Makarova recorded her fifth-straight ranked win while Carson Branstine secured her third-consecutive ranked win at the No. 1 position.

IN THE RANKINGS

Texas A&M came in at No. 12 in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point, released on March 16. The Aggies are joined in the poll by fellow-SEC members Auburn (No. 7), Georgia (No. 15) and Florida (No. 16). The Maroon & White stood pat in the most recent Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, maintaining the No. 6 spot. In the individual ITA rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Makarova maintained the No. 3 spot while Branstine and Mary Stoiana made their first appearance in the doubles poll at No. 27. In singles, Makarova rose to No. 37, Branstine checked in at No. 41 and Stoiana earned a career-high No. 80 ranking.

#LOCKEDIN ON KENTUCKY

Kentucky arrives in Aggieland boasting a 12-6 overall record with an 0-5 ledger in SEC play. The Wildcats are coached by 17-year veteran Carlos Drada. Individually, Kentucky is led by returning All-American Fiona Arrese. The sophomore owns the best singles record on the team at 10-6, playing primarily at the No. 3 spot. The Wildcats own a 14-7 lead in an all-time series which dates back to the 1986 dual match season. Kentucky has won each of the last two meetings, both in Lexington.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday afternoon’s match will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where the first 50 fans can pick up a free Adidas bucket hat courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics, in addition roster cards and more. After each Aggie women’s tennis match this season, select student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Parking is free for all patrons, with disabled parking available in Lots 100D and 100E near the entrance to the facility.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the Aggies and Wildcats will be available by clicking here.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities available at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

